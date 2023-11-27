Today is the Coldest of the Week...

TODAY: Brr! Today is the coldest day of the week, just in time for many folks to head back to work after the Thanksgiving holiday. There have been a few flurries and areas of light snow, but most of us will just be seeing an overcast sky through our Monday afternoon aside from Lake of the Woods area with lake effect snow. 1-2″ remains possible under some of the bands. After a cold morning with lows that dropped into the single digits today, high temperatures only warm into the teens. A bit warmer into the 20s in central ND closer to a warm front. However, with a blustery northwest wind today, wind chills remain sub-zero for some! Be on the lookout for a bit more sunshine through the afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear tonight, and it will be another cold one as well BUT morning lows Tuesday will be warmer than where we were this morning because a warm front will be moving in by daybreak. Lows for most of us will be reached in the middle of the night before starting to warm back up by morning.

TUESDAY: As a warm front approaches by morning, we will be waking up to temperatures that are warmest west in the 20s, and still cold east in the single digits feeling the effects of the warm front later. We will also be waking up to warmer southerly flow that will help boost our temperatures in the afternoon. This quick moving system will also bring some areas of light snow. A dusting for most that see flakes, though some areas may see upwards of a few tenths primarily north of Hwy 2 and in the Lake of the Woods area once again. Westerly winds prevail through the afternoon with sunshine from west to east. Expect high temperatures in the 20s to near 30 east of the Red River and approaching the 40 degree mark in parts of eastern ND!

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: The milder temperatures stick around through the middle of the week as we round out November. The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday as afternoon temperatures reach the 30s and low 40s with abundant sunshine and lighter winds. Very comfortable for a late November day. Temperatures drop back down into the 20s to mid 30s on Thursday along with cloudier skies, a northwest breeze, and a few flakes flying.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: The beginning of Meteorological Winter arrives on Friday, December 1! Temperatures will be quite seasonable to start the month (near 30), but we are kicking off a warmer week! A warm front moves through during the weekend and brings high temperatures into the 30s to near 40, which will be about 10 degrees above average. Both weekend days will feature sunshine, but Saturday also brings a little more wind out of the south as the front passes.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will remain above average through the first week of December. Expect variably cloudy skies along with high temperatures in the 30s and a couple chances for near 40. There may be a few flurries or light snow here and there through the extended forecast but there are still no organized systems on the horizon.

FARGO FORECAST:

Tuesday: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Low: 7, warming to 14 by 7 AM. High: 35

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 23 High: 41

Thursday: Breezy again, partly cloudy. Low: 21 High: 33

Friday: Partly cloudy. Low: 17 High: 32

Saturday: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Breezy. Low: 21 High: 38

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 23 High: 41

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 22 High: 39

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.