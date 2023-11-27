Planning the 97th annual Concordia College Christmas Concert

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The biggest event Concordia College campus sees is back for it’s 97th year. This year, the Emmy Award-winning concert’s theme is “Rejoice and Sing!”

The concert features more than 300 student musicians and five ensembles performing in front of a newly created mural each year. Today, this massive, 136-foot backboard was pieced together.

Artistic Director of the concert, Dr. Michael Culloton, explains what to expect this year. “It’s a very optimistic and uplifting concert full of music from all sorts of favorite traditions that certainly our audience members will remember. It will feature songs they’ll know from their childhoods, and new arrangements of pieces by composers they’ve never heard of. We try to run the gamut on that, and give them something they can expect to know, and something they can expect to learn from the concerts.”

Culloton says there’s an increased amount of singers in the program, making this year extra special.

“We’re excited to have about 30% more singers in the choral program right now than we did a year ago. We like that growth; we like where that’s heading.”

He also touches on the hard work these students put into this event. They rehearse every evening the week leading up to the concerts in Memorial Auditorium, layering day by day.

”I’m really proud about how many students from the Concordia student body are taking part in these concerts this year. It says a lot about what they value and the things that excite them with making music happen.”

Dates for the 2023 concert will be performed in Memorial Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. They will also be traveling to Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis at 6 and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7.

They will video record the Minneapolis performance, and create a one-hour version of the concert to make available for online, on-demand viewing from the comfort of your own home Dec. 21, 2023, through Jan. 2, 2024. Registration is required to view the video.

Tickets for the Moorhead concerts are available online, or in-person at the Memorial Auditorium Box Office which is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.