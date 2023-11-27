Parade of Lights in Downtown Detroit Lakes on Monday

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - You can get into the holiday spirit or shop at local businesses in lakes country on Monday, November 27. The City of Detroit Lakes is hosting the Parade of Lights through downtown.

The public is invited to gather downtown around 5:00 p.m. for a tree lighting, holiday music, treats and shopping. The tree lighting is happening at the Detroit Lakes Public Library.

The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. from the library to Washington Square mall. Floats will start in the Zion Church Parking lot on Lake Avenue, turn north to Frazee Street, then east one block, then north to Front Street on Washington Ave.

Visit Detroit Lakes says the city park lights will start dazzling in December.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.