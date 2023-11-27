Cooking with Cash Wa
NDSU’s “TAP” helping students with intellectual disabilities become more successful

By Bobby Falat
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new program at NDSU is helping students with intellectual disabilities tap into their full potential.

The Transition and Access Program is in it’s first semester of at least three years and became possible thanks to grant funding.

“The goal of this transition programs is to end in three years, to live as independently as you can and to and to work in competitive employment out in our communities and to be immersed, and so that was the goal in creating these pathways,” said Molly McKinnon, Program Coordinator for TAP.

There are currently four students in the program and it allows students to take classes that peak their interests and gives them unique opportunities.

“One of the things that I get to do is sing the national anthem at the games coming up, for the women’s basketball game and the men’s basketball game,” said Alexander Aikens, TAP student.

While the program is in its first year coordinators are already looking for ways to keep it around, and they say that around 10 students would be a good goal to reach each year.

“It’s awesome just to see NDSU rally around this idea of inclusive education,” said Jordan Bentz, Peer Mentor Coordinator. “We’re a huge school that has this push for diversity and I think that this is another great way for us to more inclusive and be more diverse.”

Most students will participate in a non-degree-seeking program, which means they will graduate with a College-to-Career certificate. Some students may take credit-bearing classes and work toward a full degree once they graduate from the TAP program.

“It’s great to help them find their life path, cause sometimes people think they’re not going to be able to do things in the future but this really just shows how we can help them get to a point where they can have jobs like us,” said Leah West, Undergraduate Student.

For more information about TAP and the qualifications click here.

