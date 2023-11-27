How to submit your opinions on Minnesota Flag and Seal finalists

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission has selected its finalist for a new state flag and seal.

The commission picked six finalist a new flag and five finalists for a new seal.

You can weigh in on the finalist by going to the State Emblems Redesign Commission website.

If you click on each finalist for the flag and seal on their website you will be taken to a new window asking for your name, email address and comments on each flag.

Here you can see the six flag finalists, but you need to go to the Commission website to make a formal comment.

One of the finalists selected for the new Minnesota state flag by the State Emblems Redesign Commission. (Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission)

