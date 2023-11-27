FM Area Foundation launching “Caring Catalog” today

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With the holiday season approaching, non-profits in the metro area are preparing to give back to the community.

The FM Area Foundation is launching its annual “Caring Catalog” today, which is an online platform to help fund non-profits during the holiday season. The program, which started in 2018, has served as a way to lift up and showcase the work of local charity organizations during the holiday season.

Already, 20 local sponsors have donated over $50,000 to local participant’s fundraising goals. The catalog runs through Dec. 8.

Those that want to donate can visit the FM Area Foundation website.

