Fargo Schools now accepting nominations for staff of the year awards

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools has opened the nomination process for its annual award series to honor staff members. The public can nominate in the categories of teacher, administrator, and support staff of the year.

The Teacher of the Year Award can be given to a certified staff member; the Administrator of the Year goes to a principal, assistant principal, director or coordinator; and Support Staff of the Year is awarded to an educational support staff member, custodial/maintenance department staff member, or nutrition services staff member.

Nomination instructions, forms and process details are online from Monday, November 27 through Friday, December 15. The recipients will be surprised with their honors in 2024.

The Teacher of the Year honoree will be forwarded as a candidate for the North Dakota teacher of the year.

