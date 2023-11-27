Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Avery Davis, 6, was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to officials. (Source: WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero, Marcus Flowers and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina last week, according to officials.

Family members identified the boy as Avery Davis.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg County on Friday morning.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of a 6-year-old who was killed after being accidentally shot Friday morning in a hunting accident,” SCDNR wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The department said officers are in the initial stages of investigation. Officials have not clarified how the shooting happened, but they are calling it an accident.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
One dead after crash in Cass County Saturday afternoon
Bison Nation is currently mourning the loss of one of their former players, Reed Ryan.
Bison Nation mourning former player
Lou and "his" litter of puppies.
French bulldog saved from animal cruelty case finds calling as ‘foster dad’ to puppies
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Derek Chauvin’s family has received no updates after prison stabbing, attorney says
Police lights
Three injured after two vehicle crash in Becker County

Latest News

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie will be available to rent Dec. 13, including more songs
In this undated photo released by Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry, a newly born...
A critically endangered Sumatran rhino named Delilah successfully gives birth in Indonesia
A family dog was shot while trying to protect a 12-year-old.
GRAPHIC: Family dog shot trying to protect 12-year-old
A family dog was shot while trying to protect a 12-year-old.
GRAPHIC: Family dog shot trying to protect 12-year-old