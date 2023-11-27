Cooking with Cash Wa
Deer struck by pickup crashes through nearby SUV, killing driver, police say

A woman is in the hospital after a deer crashed through her vehicle in Easton on Monday morning, according to police. (SOURCE: WFSB)
By Evan Sobol, Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EASTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A woman died after a deer crashed through her vehicle in Connecticut on Monday morning, according to officials.

Police in Easton said the victim was identified as 47-year-old Erin Heneghan.

The crash took place around 9 a.m. on Nov. 20 on Route 59. Easton police, fire and EMS responded to the scene.

Responders said they found a pickup truck that hit a deer and an SUV that had gone off the road.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a nearby hospital where she died the next day, officials said.

After investigating, police determined the pickup truck was traveling north on Route 59 when the deer ran into the roadway from the right. The truck hit the deer, which caused it to go airborne and hit the SUV. The SUV, which had been driving south, then went off the road.

Police said the deer hit the windshield of the SUV and went through the passenger side of the vehicle and out the rear window.

WFSB spoke with Brian Hess, director of the wildlife division at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. He said that the area of Easton is a hot spot for deer and car collisions.

He also said deer cover more ground this time of year.

“They’re moving around a little bit more, they’re in the middle of the rut, their breeding season. Males especially are traveling further than they normally would,” Hess said.

While the numbers haven’t been released this year, AAA said deer-related crashes have been on the rise.

In Oct. 2022, 131 deer crashes were reported in Connecticut, the most since 2014.

To lower the chances of hitting a deer, Hess recommended being extra cautious during the morning and evening commutes, when deer are more active.

“No one loves being out there when the traffic is at it’s heaviest, so if it makes sense to wait a little bit, it might be the best thing,” Hess said.

DEEP and AAA said most deer sightings tend to happen from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

