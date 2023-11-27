Chilly Start to the Week, but Milder Weather to Come

TODAY: Chilliest day of the week! Wind chills are near or below zero, while temperatures will struggle to climb to 20 degrees. Expect a northwesterly breeze that will gust into the teens. Decreasing clouds.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THIS WEEK: After the precipitation we are receiving on Sunday, we quiet down for the week with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures starting out will be cool. But don’t worry, the warmer air returns as we continue throughout the week. Even a few 40s next week as well.

FARGO FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Low: 9 High: 21

Tuesday: Variably Cloudy. Low: 7 High: 35

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 23 High: 38

Thursday: Breezy again, partly cloudy. Low: 21 High: 36

Friday: Partly cloudy. Low: 17 High: 35

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Low: 24 High: 38

Sunday: Mostly cloudy Low: 26 High: 41

