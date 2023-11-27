Bison Nation mourning former player

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bison Nation is currently mourning the loss of one of their former players, Reed Ryan.

North Dakota State University Football Head Coach Matt Entz, discussed Ryan’s passing during a post-game press conference, letting people know about the passing of the former player.

Coach Entz said Ryan passed from a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

Coach Entz said the team played with heavy hearts.

“Our team had a bunch of heavy hearts yesterday,” Entz said. “It’s unique when you talk to kids, some of the toughest kids you know, and they don’t know how to respond to it. But I felt like, I know it’s out there on social media, and I want the Ryan family to know that Bison Nation, especially the Bison football team is thinking of them.”

Ryan, was a native of Wisconsin, and last played for the team in 2022.

