Bismarck teen arrested just days after getting released from jail

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 18-year-old Bismarck man is back in jail on theft-related offenses after being out of jail for just seven days.

Bismarck Police say Gauge Johnson was released on November 20 after being given credit for serving 35 days in jail and sentenced to two years of probation on a felony and four misdemeanors. Now, he is accused of stealing a car from south Bismarck on November 26.

Officers spotted a stolen Buick Lacrosse and tried to pull it over, but say Johnson took off at estimated speeds of 90 miles-per-hour. He was eventually arrested for fleeing and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police say he is back in the Burleigh/Morton County Detention Center and made his first court appearance Monday afternoon. The car is valued at approximately $10,400.

