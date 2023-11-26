Three injured after two vehicle crash in Becker County

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people are left with non-life threatening injures after a two vehicle crash in Becker County.

According to officials, at around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, November 25, a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by 59-year-old Jeff Hanna of Fargo, was going east on HWY 10. Hanna had one passenger in his vehicle.

At the same time, a 2008 GMC Yukon being driven 43-year-old Andrew Skersick of Detroit Lakes, was going west on HWY 10.

The vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 10 and Airport Road.

Officials say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

All three individuals went to Essentia Health to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

