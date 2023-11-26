Cooking with Cash Wa
One dead and three injured after single rollover crash near Dickinson

By Zoë Jones
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead and three people are injured after a single rollover crash five miles east of Dickinson, N.D.

According to officials, a GMC Sierra was traveling westbound on I-94 around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, November 25.

The 59-year-old male driver lost control of the vehicle on the snow/ice covered road.

The vehicle entered the north ditch causing the vehicle to rollover multiple times.

Officials say a 59-year-old female passenger in back seat was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased on scene.

The vehicle came to rest upright in the north ditch facing north. The other two occupants of the vehicle were a 29-year-old female and a 7-year-old male.

All other occupants were transported to CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Dickinson for their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

