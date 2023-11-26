One dead after crash in Cass County Saturday afternoon

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after a head-on collision in Cass County on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, on November 25, at 12:15pm a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven a 71-year-old male was southbound on Cass County Road 38 entering Alice.

At that time a 2007 International semi was northbound approaching the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Cherokee crossed over the centerline into the northbound lane and struck the semi head-on.

The 71-year-old male was treated on scene by first responders. The 71-year-old male died on scene from injuries he sustained in the crash. The name is being withheld at this time. The passenger, 25-year-old Christian Mueller was uninjured in crash.

Both vehicles came to rest in the northbound lane.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

