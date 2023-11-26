Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

One dead after crash in Cass County Saturday afternoon

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after a head-on collision in Cass County on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, on November 25, at 12:15pm a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven a 71-year-old male was southbound on Cass County Road 38 entering Alice.

At that time a 2007 International semi was northbound approaching the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Cherokee crossed over the centerline into the northbound lane and struck the semi head-on.

The 71-year-old male was treated on scene by first responders. The 71-year-old male died on scene from injuries he sustained in the crash. The name is being withheld at this time. The passenger, 25-year-old Christian Mueller was uninjured in crash.

Both vehicles came to rest in the northbound lane.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A traffic stop in North Carolina led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber...
Man, woman held on $2 million bonds after being arrested during traffic stop
Eric Meyer benefit at the West Fargo VFW on Friday night.
‘He’s a great guy’: Community comes together for local man with just months to live
Generic police lights
Alexandria police currently investigating suspicious death
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Some holiday shoppers still enjoy deals in-store versus online.
Shoppers flock to West Acres Mall for Black Friday

Latest News

recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
6:00 PM News November 25 - Part 2
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
6:00 PM News November 25 - Part 3
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday November 25th.
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday November 25th. - clipped version
Santa's Village in Fargo at Rheault Farm's.
Santa’s Village officially opens at Rheault Farm’s