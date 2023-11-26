Kitchen fire displaces family in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in Grand Forks in now displaced after fire crews battled a kitchen fire on Saturday.

According to officials, at approximately 4:59 pm on Saturday, November 25, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 843 Cedar Burls Dr. for a kitchen fire with heavy smoke inside the structure.

Fire crews arrived to find a two-story single-family house with light smoke seen from the outside.

The occupant of the residence was outside, relaying there was a fire on the stove. Fire personnel were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

The fire was contained to the kitchen, but the fire had extended to the nearby cabinets.

The family has been displaced due to the smoke damage, and the cause of the fire has been determined to be unintentional.

The Grand Forks Fire Department responded with five engines, one ladder truck, and one command vehicle with twenty-one personnel. There were no injuries to the public or fire service personnel.

