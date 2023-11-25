Small Business Saturday has big impact on local businesses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Small Business Saturday is a day where many go out and support their local businesses.

It’s seen as a way to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for communities.

Kendall Barbie, owner of Kendall Barbie Beauty in Downtown Fargo, said that small businesses are the heart of any hometown.

She also said the products they provide are unlike chain retail stores, because none of it is mass-produced.

Babrie said that is what keeps her business going.

“As a small business owner that wants to keep everything as ethical as possible, I only stock other small, independent brands,” Barbie said. “I’m not buying bulk on amazon and marking it up a ton. I’m buying everything local, everything is made either in the United States or Canada.”

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney released an official Mayoral Proclamation as well where Mahoney speaks about how The City of Fargo celebrates local small businesses and the contributions they make to Fargo’s local economy and the community.

