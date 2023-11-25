Cooking with Cash Wa
Shoppers flock to West Acres Mall for Black Friday

Some holiday shoppers still enjoy deals in-store versus online.
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Big deals, long lines, and large crowds met folks who went out shopping, for Black Friday in Fargo.

For some, the day after Thanksgiving is more exciting than the holiday itself.

“I didn’t go to bed,” says Annie Barker.

I woke around 3 am this morning,” says Kristen Weaver.

The two teens, traveled from Mayville and are happy to be shopping in Fargo again this year.

“Its kind of like a tradition now,” explains Kristen.

This is the second year the two have gone Black Friday shopping in Fargo. Even though, according to a report from the National Retail Federation in 2022, more Americans shopped online than in stores on Black Friday. However, at West Acres in Fargo there are still plenty of shoppers.

Kristen says, “This is like double the people, it’s pretty crazy.”

They say their first stop this morning was Kohls, just down the street on 13th Ave.

“There was quite a few people waiting outside,” says Kristen.

Kohl’s, made it on Wallet Hub’s list of best stores to shop at on Black Friday this year,as did JC Penney, Macy’s, and Best Buy, which can all be found at West Acres.

Kristen adds, “Spent more money than we should have probably.”

Annie agreed. But the two say they will likely spend more over the holiday shopping weekend since they did a combination of shopping for themselves and for family.

“I have a rough list of what my family wants, but it’s whatever I see I grab,” says Kristen of her shopping plan today.

Annie adds, “I had a rough list also, for a couple different things, and if I see something that I think somebody will like.”

Forbes reports consumers plan to spend an average of $567 during the Black Friday to Cyber Monday shopping events this year, which would be 13 percent more than last year.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

