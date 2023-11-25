Santa’s Village officially opens at Rheault Farm’s

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may not be Christmas quite yet, but Santa Claus has already made his way into town.

Rheault Farm’s located on 25th St. in Fargo, has officially transformed into Santa’s Village for the holiday season on Saturday, November 25.

Families had the chance to walk through the village, get some snacks, make some arts and crafts, and some even got to see the big guy himself, and his reindeer.

For those who want to immerse themselves in the season of giving, they can contribute canned goods, cash, and new or gently used toys for local organizations.

Santa’s Village will be open every weekend until Christmas, meaning guest will have plenty of chances to experience the magic.

