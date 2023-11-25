Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Santa’s Village officially opens at Rheault Farm’s

Santa's Village in Fargo at Rheault Farm's.
Santa's Village in Fargo at Rheault Farm's.(VNL)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may not be Christmas quite yet, but Santa Claus has already made his way into town.

Rheault Farm’s located on 25th St. in Fargo, has officially transformed into Santa’s Village for the holiday season on Saturday, November 25.

Families had the chance to walk through the village, get some snacks, make some arts and crafts, and some even got to see the big guy himself, and his reindeer.

For those who want to immerse themselves in the season of giving, they can contribute canned goods, cash, and new or gently used toys for local organizations.

Santa’s Village will be open every weekend until Christmas, meaning guest will have plenty of chances to experience the magic.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A traffic stop in North Carolina led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber...
Man, woman held on $2 million bonds after being arrested during traffic stop
Eric Meyer benefit at the West Fargo VFW on Friday night.
‘He’s a great guy’: Community comes together for local man with just months to live
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Some holiday shoppers still enjoy deals in-store versus online.
Shoppers flock to West Acres Mall for Black Friday
Workers block the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada,...
Victims in Niagara Falls border bridge crash identified as Western New York couple

Latest News

Small Business Saturday in downtown Fargo.
Small Business Saturday has big impact on local businesses
Generic police lights
Alexandria police currently investigating suspicious death
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Weather November 24
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News November 24 - Part 2