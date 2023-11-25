Cooking with Cash Wa
Alexandria police currently investigating suspicious death

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Alexandria Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious death/homicide.

According to officials, on November 24, at 10:31 p.m., the Alexandria Police Department and North Memorial ambulance were called to the 1600 block of 6th Avenue East.

Upon arrival an adult victim was found unresponsive inside a residence and life saving measures were performed; however, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) responded to process the scene and for the collection of evidence. This investigation is being treated as a homicide.

The police department said that they do not believe there is any risk to the public, however the suspect is not known at this time.

It does not appear to be a random act and investigators are continuing with the active investigation.

The victim is not being identified at this time pending family notifications and review by the medical examiner’s office.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, BCA, and West Central Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, are assisting the police department.

Anyone with any knowledge or information surrounding this incident is asked to contact the

Alexandria Police Department and speak with a detective at 320-763-6631

