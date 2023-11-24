Victim in Minot shooting dies, suspect remains at large

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The victim in last week’s shooting in northwest Minot has died, according to Minot Police.

A spokesperson for the city said 29-year-old Ansu Kamara, of Minot, died from his injuries.

The suspect, 30-year-old Quantdre Mersier, remains at large.

The Minot Police Department had issued an arrest warrant for Quantdre Mersier for attempted murder but now the State’s Attorney’s office will review the charges.

