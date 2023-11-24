Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Victim in Minot shooting dies, suspect remains at large

Victim dies in Minot shooting
Victim dies in Minot shooting(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The victim in last week’s shooting in northwest Minot has died, according to Minot Police.

A spokesperson for the city said 29-year-old Ansu Kamara, of Minot, died from his injuries.

The suspect, 30-year-old Quantdre Mersier, remains at large.

The Minot Police Department had issued an arrest warrant for Quantdre Mersier for attempted murder but now the State’s Attorney’s office will review the charges.

Previous Coverage: 

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A traffic stop in North Carolina led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber...
Man, woman held on $2 million bonds after being arrested during traffic stop
Six condos were destroyed in a fire in West Fargo on November 22, 2023.
Drone video shows extensive damage after West Fargo fire
Jackson Allard
Fargo man fights for his life after rare form of influenza diagnosis
The Bison warming up in the Fargodome before their game against Maine.
Around 11,000 Tickets still available for NDSU playoff opener against Drake
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM News November 24 - Part 2
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
Black Friday shopping tips from The Fargo Police Department
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM News November 24 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM News November 24 - Part 3
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM Weather November 24