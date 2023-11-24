Our Weekend Features Snow Chances & Strong Winds

FRIDAY EVENING: Happy Friday! After the coldest morning of the year for most towns cross the region, temperatures have rebounded into the upper 20s to lower 30s, and with very light winds, it feels much warmer than our Thanksgiving Thursday. The overnight hours will bring an increase in cloud cover and light winds out of the ssw. The combination of clouds and the light breeze will bring warmer morning lows than Friday morning. We’ll see our lowest temperatures around 3am, with slow warming as we head toward daybreak. Most locations will see lows in the teens. As we head into the weekend, we’ll keep an eye on travel conditions both locally and around the country as the roads and skies will be busy with travelers through the weekend. You can find the up-to-date travel conditions at https://www.flightaware.com/live/

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will bring clouds early with a clearing sky by the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the lower to middle 30s with a wind out of the southwest. A cold front will move through the region late Saturday into early Sunday. Much of the area will see light snow showers/flurries as this front moves through. No accumulation is expected and snow will quickly wrap up by early Sunday morning. Sunday will be VERY windy out of the north with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Highs will slowly drop back into the middle to upper 20s by Sunday afternoon. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky on Sunday. Look for mostly sunny conditions on Monday with strong northerly winds with gust of 30 to 35 mph.

NEXT WEEK: After the precipitation we are receiving on Sunday, we quiet down for the week with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures starting out will be cool. But don’t worry, the warmer air returns as we continue throughout the week. Even a few 40s next week as well.

FARGO FORECAST:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny late and breezy. Low:16 High: 34

Sunday: Few morning flakes. Mostly cloudy and windy. Low: 24 High: 30

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Low: 9 High: 28

Tuesday: Breezy again. Variably Cloudy. Low: 16 High: 35

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 23 High: 38

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Low: 23 High: 36

Friday: Partly cloudy. Low: 22 High: 36

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.