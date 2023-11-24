Cooking with Cash Wa
Dryer fire at Grand Forks County Correctional Center

Grand Forks Correctional Facility
Grand Forks Correctional Facility(Reed Gregory)
By Justin Betti
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department put out a Thanksgiving afternoon dryer fire at the correctional facility.

They say they were called around 4 p.m. to 1701 N. Washington St. for a report of smoke in a laundry room.

Crews found that the clothes in a dryer had caught fire and were smoldering. Fire crews removed the clothes and smoke from the building.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

