Black Friday shopping tips from The Fargo Police Department

(KVLY)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The holiday season is upon us! As you shop this Black Friday, the Fargo Police Department reminds you of some tips to have a safe and secure experience.

Don’t leave your wallet or purse unattended in your cart or on the check-out counter. It’s important to keep your personal belongings within your sight at all times.

Use extra caution when driving through parking lots and backing out of parking spaces. This day brings thousands of people out shopping, so double check your mirrors for other vehicles and pedestrians.

Make sure your vehicle is locked with newly purchased items in the trunk or out of plain view.

When inside of stores, be patient and expect long lines. Don’t rush to enter, and be considerate of workers and other shoppers.

