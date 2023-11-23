NDSU hosts ‘Friendsgiving’ for students not able to return home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It can be tough to be away from home for the holidays, so students came together for the first ever “NDSU Friendsgiving.”

The event brought together international students and other students staying in the residence halls during the holiday break to share a free meal. The meal included thanksgiving staples such as roast turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing, as well as a vegetable lasagna, and a variety of desserts.

The event was co-hosted by NDSU President David Cook and Dr. Kate Cook, NDSU Student Affairs and Institutional Equity, and the NDSU Foundation.

Students and others on campus gathered at the NDSU Memorial Union on November 22 over the lunch hour.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.