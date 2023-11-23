Make Thanksgiving travel smooth and safe this year

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The day before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the year. With the upcoming holiday, comes an increased number of people traveling both on the road and in the air.

Sergeant Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Highway Patrol says Thanksgiving travel is unlike any other holiday. “Really everybody is traveling the day before, usually they’re gonna take off either that afternoon or that evening before that holiday, and make it a long holiday weekend.”

In Minnesota, they’re cracking down on road safety this year. Grabow explains they have extra enforcement out on the roads.

Also this year, there’s no sign of snow, rain, or any kind of bad weather. While some may think this is perfect driving weather, Grabow reminds us, “We see most of our serious injuries and really bad crashes involving fatalities when our weather is at its best.”

Officials say when the weather is good, people get too comfortable and that’s when they start speeding. They emphasize always driving the speed limit. “Don’t outdrive your common sense,” Grabow notes.

Remaining distraction free is also important, but this goes beyond just refraining from peeking at your phone while driving. There are many other distractions while driving, Jesse adds, “Just because you’re hands free, doesn’t mean you’re distracted free. Your mind can still go elsewhere.”

The road isn’t the only place where travel is increased. Local airports are often flooded with people looking to hop on a plane. Similar to driving, it’s smart to remain alert and aware of your surroundings at an airport.

You have to remember, the best gift you can give your family this holiday is your safety.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.