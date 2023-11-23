Friday Morning Shoppers Can Expect Cold Temperatures

THURSDAY EVENING/FRIDAY: Happy Thanksgiving! I hope it’s been a wonderful Thanksgiving for you. As forecasted, temperatures have been downright chilly, and our cold northerly breeze is making an already cold day feel even colder. In fact, our afternoon highs in the upper teens to mid-twenties have made Thanksgiving 2023 the coldest day of the season, so far. Windchill values have consistently been in the single digits to lower teens throughout the day. As we move into the evening and overnight hours, we’ll continue to see a light breeze out of the NNW as temperatures drop into the single digits for almost all locations in eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. Windchill values will drop down to near zero.

Friday will be a chilly day, but not as cold as our Thursday. Winds will be mainly calm, and under a sunny sky, temperatures will warm about 4 to 6 degrees in most locations compared to Thursday. Although still chilly, Friday will have a warmer feel than Thursday. By the late afternoon and evening hours, we’ll see high level cirrus clouds move into the area from south to north. For those traveling on Friday, roads will be dry regionally and air travel will be largely quiet nationwide. The one exception will be in the intermountain west, where snow will likely cause some delays in pats of Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming. You can find the up-to-date travel conditions at https://www.flightaware.com/live/

EXTENDED FORECAST:

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Saturday will bring clouds early with a clearing sky by the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the lower to middle 30s with a wind out of the southwest. A cold front will move through the region late Saturday into early Sunday. Much of the area will see light snow showers/flurries as this front moves through. No accumulation is expected and snow will quickly wrap up by early Sunday morning. Sunday will be VERY windy out of the north with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Highs will slowly drop back into the middle to upper 20s by Sunday afternoon. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky on Sunday. Look for mostly sunny conditions on Monday with strong northerly winds with gust of 30 to 35 mph.

FARGO FORECAST:

Friday: Cold morning. Mostly sunny before increasing clouds late. Low: 8 High: 28

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny late and breezy. Low:16 High: 34

Sunday: Few morning flakes. Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low: 24 High: 30

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Low: 12 High: 28

Tuesday: Breezy again. Mostly Cloudy. Low: 16 High: 35

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 20 High: 38

Thursday: Mostly sunny.. Low: 23 High: 36

