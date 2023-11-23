Cooking with Cash Wa
Dru Sjodin’s sorority asks community to leave a light on in remembrance

Light on to remember Dru
Light on to remember Dru(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gamma Phi Beta, the sorority Dru Sjodin was part of at the University of North Dakota, posted to social media, asking the community to leave a light on tonight in remembrance of their lost sister.

The post reads, in part, “Today we are celebrating the life of our lost sister Dru Sjodin. Dru made Gamma Phi Beta a better place and lit up every room she walked into. She was kind, artistic, and loved by all. Dru will always be remembered for the impact she created on our chapter and her kindness to all.”

It goes on to say, it is important to never miss an opportunity to spread kindness and show love to those close to you.

