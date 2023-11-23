Drone video shows extensive damage after West Fargo fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews worked for hours knocking down a fire at a townhouse in West Fargo on Wednesday, November 11.

The call came in just before 4:00 a.m. to the 200 block of 12 1/2 Avenue East. When crews arrived, flames were coming from the roof of the building.

Fire officials say the roof continued to burn for more than five hours until the fire was knocked down. Firefighters have been on scene most of the day to monitor hot spots and continue the investigation into what caused the fire.

Drone video shot by Valley News Live shows the extent of the damage; the entire building sustained significant smoke and fire damage. The cause is under investigation, but the West Fargo Fire Chief says it may be hard to determine the exact cause.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but people living in all six condos are displaced the day before Thanksgiving. The American Red Cross tells us their volunteers are helping at least eight people. Red Cross emergency assistance helps provide individuals and families a place to go, financial assistance, blankets and comfort kits with some basic essential items.

