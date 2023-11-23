The American Red Cross provides aid to West Fargo families displaced in fire the day before Thanksgiving

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Thanksgiving is a day we reflect on what we’re thankful for, but imagine, if just the day before, you’d lost everything. That’s the reality for several families in West Fargo after a devastating fire displaced them from their homes.

The West Fargo Fire Department battled the flames for hours knocking down the flames. The American Red Cross of Fargo also responded to the call for aid.

“Go out with a smile and a hug for them and it really puts a smile on their face even though they’re still crying,” says Jerry Walker, a volunteer with the Red Cross.

He’s has been with the Red Cross for 45 years and was part of the team that went out to help the families displaced by the fire.

“They were crying you know and just had lost everything,” explains Walker.

Walker says most of the condo owners were able to find a place to stay, either with family or friends, but they are helping eight individuals who were displaced from the six condos damaged in the fire.

They can provide funds for a hotel room and provide the families with money to purchase extra food and clothing.

“That’s a real disaster when you lose everything that you own,” says Walker.

Red Cross volunteers also provided comfort kits with shampoo, deodorant, a tooth brush and tooth paste, and a blanket for everyone affected.

Walker adds, “That’s our main thing, is to get them through the next few days.”

Not only does the Red Cross provide for the immediate material needs of those impacted, they also provide follow up services for mental health and additional financial support.

