11th annual Thanksgiving Day “Burn the Bird” 5k & 10k in Fargo

By Anna Ballweber
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The YMCA of Cass and Clay counties and SoleMOTION Race Management partnered up for another Thanksgiving Day “Burn the Bird” 5K and 10K event. This year marks the 11th annual race in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

This morning, people got some fresh air and a good burn while either running or walking around beautiful Fargo neighborhoods.

The race started on 1st Avenue South, just north of the YMCA. The 5K winded it’s way through the Hawthorne and Clara Barton neighborhood, along the Red River bike path, and finished back the YMCA. The 10K, in addition, continued into Lindenwood Park.

This event featured a food drive, benefitting the Great Plains Food bank. Participants and cheerers brought non-perishable food items that will be shared with families this holiday season.

Also, the LIVESTRONG program at the YMCA benefitted from this race, with the proceeds going towards this group which helps local cancer survivors improve their health.

