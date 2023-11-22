Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale

FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.
FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.(Dan Goodman | AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hulu is offering a big Black Friday sale on subscriptions this week.

New and returning subscribers can sign up for the Hulu (With Ads) plan and pay just $0.99 a month for 12 months.

The promotion runs from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28.

After 12 months, the subscription will renew at its regular price of $7.99 a month.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo
Woman arrested after allegedly threatening people with knife at Walmart
Shayla Zaste and her son Kyus
Fargo mother speaks out after child goes missing from daycare
Bader Alramadan explains what happened in his store on Thursday, November 16th, 2023.
Woman lets dog poop in store, business owner shocked
Kindi Jalloh
Jury finds Grand Forks man guilty of murder in 2022 stabbing
Wilmot Yalartai, Jr.
Terrorizing charges filed after man allegedly threatens Fargo Police officers

Latest News

Thanksgiving Thanks
NDT - Thanksgiving Thanks - November 22
The Painted Turtle Face Painting
NDT - The Painted Turtle Face Painting - November 22
National Hospice and Palliative Care Month
NDT - National Hospice and Palliative Care Month - November 22
Senior Helpers of Eastern North Dakota
NDT - Senior Helpers of Eastern North Dakota - November 22