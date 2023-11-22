Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo man will go to trial on federal child porn charges

Trial set to begin in December
Ryan Michael Joyce
Ryan Michael Joyce(Cass County Jail)
By Justin Betti
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo man who originally faced state child porn charges, will now face federal charges instead.

Ryan Michael Joyce was taken into custody on September 1, during the execution of a search warrant at his home in West Fargo.

He now faces two federal counts of sexual exploitation of minors and five counts of possession of materials containing child pornography.

According to court documents, the photos and videos were discovered on a laptop and external hard drive that belonged to Joyce. Investigators determined the files were from 2020 to 2023 and involved children as young as three or four years old. Investigators also believe Joyce made some of the videos himself.

Joyce is scheduled for a jury trial in U.S. District Court, at the Fargo federal courthouse, on December 19.

