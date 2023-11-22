Cooking with Cash Wa
Two arrested after multi-agency operation in Jamestown & Valley City

Chanulae Smith (left) and Courtney Collins (right)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are facing felony charges after several agencies executed a search warrant at a home in Valley City on November 21.

The Jamestown Police Department, Valley City Police Department, Barnes County Sheriff’s Department, Stutsman County Narcotics Task Force, and North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) executed a search warrant in northwest Valley City. Jamestown Police officers were investigating reports of fraudulent credit card purchases completed over the internet to a business in Jamestown. Those transactions were traced to a residence in Valley City.

A search warrant was granted for the residence, vehicle, and suspects involved. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of a stolen firearm, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, cell phones, laptop computers, desktop computers, tablets, notes, ledgers, receipts, and a vehicle.

Chanulae Smith, 27, was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of personal identifying information, theft of property, and possession of a stolen firearm. She is being held in the Stutsman County Correctional Center awaiting formal charges from Barnes County on the possession of a stolen firearm and awaiting formal charges from Stutsman County on the unauthorized use of personal identifying information and theft of property.

Courtney Collins, 34, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm. He is being held in the Barnes County Correctional Center awaiting formal charges from Barnes County.

Authorities say the investigation continues and further charges are possible.

