Townhome fire in West Fargo

Crews respond to a townhome fire in West Fargo.
Crews respond to a townhome fire in West Fargo.(VNL staff)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are working an early-morning townhouse fire in West Fargo.

The call first came in just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22 to the 200 block of 12 1/2 Ave. E.

Initial dispatch indicates heavy smoke is coming from the building and mutual aid was called in from the Fargo Fire Department.

Valley News Live is sending a reporter to the scene and will update when more information is available.

