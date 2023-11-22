Townhome fire in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are working an early-morning townhouse fire in West Fargo.

The call first came in just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22 to the 200 block of 12 1/2 Ave. E.

Initial dispatch indicates heavy smoke is coming from the building and mutual aid was called in from the Fargo Fire Department.

