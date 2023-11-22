Thankful for a Sunny Thanksgiving with Good Travel Conditions...

THIS EVENING: Highs today were a little warmer in the upper 30s to mid 40s in the southern Valley especially before the cold front moved through. The evening hours will be breezy with that north flow and cloud cover gradually decreasing from the north to the south late. We may see a few flurries in the air in some of our westernmost counties this evening. Overnight, winds stay elevated out of the north even once clouds clear. Morning lows to kick off our Thanksgiving Day will be in the teens with colder wind chills. Warm up the turkey!

Regional and National Travel this Evening: With it being the busiest travel day of the year, we want to give you the First Alert to travel conditions. Around the tri-state area (ND/MN/SD) the only weather-worry for our Wednesday evening is some very light snow across western ND and eastern Montana. Very little, if any, accumulation is expected. Nationally, there is a departing storm system on the east coast that continues to bring snow to eastern Maine but it is expected to move off-land tonight. A few rain showers linger across the eastern US. Meanwhile, across the western US, a cold front is moving through the Pacific Northwest and Northern Rockies bringing some light snow. This system will bring heavier snow to Wyoming tomorrow. Flying? Check the live flight tracker/conditions here: https://www.flightaware.com/live/

THANKSGIVING: There is a 98% of eating too much potatoes and pie, and a 100% chance of thankful hearts. Travel conditions still look to remain very good! It will be breezy with winds remaining northerly with highs in the mid 20s with wind chill values in the low to mid teens. It will be mostly sunny! Sunglasses may be needed for those on the road!

Regional and National Travel Thanksgiving Day: Travel conditions remain almost ideal in our neck of the woods. Expect sunshine and a bit of a north wind. Nationally, the east coast storm clears out in time for turkey. Some parts of the northwest are not so lucky. A Thanksgiving snow storm will be impacting parts of southern Montana, eastern Idaho, and much of Wyoming before moving into Colorado by Friday. Some parts of WY are set to see more than 8 inches of snow through early Saturday. Lighter amounts across the Rockies and High Plains. Snowfall rates within the storm could exceed 1″ per hour and impact busy interstates (I-80, I-25, I-90). Flash freeze conditions are possible across Utah, southern WY, CO, and the panhandle of NE. The rest of the country is looking better. Flying? Check the live flight tracker/conditions here: https://www.flightaware.com/live/

EXTENDED FORECAST:

FRIDAY- SATURDAY: Friday and Saturday will bring calmer winds with sunshine and cold temperatures. Breezy winds continue across the valley with thin cirrus clouds which should allow for filtered sunshine. We’ll see lows in the middle teens and highs in the 20s. Those who want to take advantage of Holiday shopping deals on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday will need to dress warmly - not unlike most years past. Morning temperatures on Black Friday for early morning shoppers will be in the single digits and low teens, and a only a couple of degrees warmer Saturday morning.

FARGO FORECAST:

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny. Still breezy. Colder NNW wind. Low: 18 High: 24

Friday: Cold morning. Mostly sunny before increasing clouds late. Low: 10 High: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Few flurries. Low:16 High: 33

Sunday: Few morning flakes. Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 20 High: 30

Monday: Partly cloudy. Low: 15 High: 28

Tuesday: Breezy again. Slight chance of light snow. Low: 16 High: 29

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 20 High: 36

