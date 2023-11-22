One arrested after assault at Motel 6 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in the Cass County Jail facing two domestic assault charges, after police were called to the Motel 6 on November 17.

Officers say they heard a woman crying when they arrived at 1202 36th Street South and responded to a room on the second floor. According to court documents, the officers say the woman had several cuts on her face, her nose was bleeding, she had a black eye and her neck was also red.

The officers who responded say the suspect, Marco Balganon, was being uncooperative when they initially arrived and the victim appeared to be scared of Balganon.

The victim told officers that Balganon had been beating her all day, but when she tried to call 911 from the motel room, Balganon cut the phone line, court documents state.

The victim was checked out by first F-M Ambulance and they believed she had a broken facial bone.

According to court documents, the victim said Balganon bought a bottle of vodka at one point in the day and when he returned to the motel, he had already drank most of it. The victim told officers she could “see it in his eyes” and “I see it coming.”

The victim said Balganon fell asleep for several hours and when he woke up, he became upset and started hitting her. She told officers that she picked up a phone to call for help, but Balganon continued beating and choking her. It’s at this time that she says he cut the phone line in the motel room.

Court documents say the woman told officers “it’s not something I’m not used to.” She was eventually able to get into the hallway of the motel, where another man stepped in to help.

Marco Lee Balganon was placed into handcuffs and escorted out of the Motel 6. He is charged with Domestic violence-Serious bodily injury and Domestic violence-Bodily injury.

A no contact order was filed in Cass County Court on November 21 and Balgnon’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 3.

