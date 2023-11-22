MN State Patrol to crack down on DWIs this holiday season

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – The Minnesota State Patrol announced a campaign to cut down on holiday DWIs on Tuesday.

The campaign will put additional DWI patrols on the road in an effort to minimize incidents at a busy time of year.

“More than 300 law enforcement agencies including troopers, deputies, and officers will be looking at arresting impaired drivers,” said Shannon Grabow with the Office of Traffic Safety.

At Tuesday’s announcement, one officer who spoke detailed his own experience being impacted by a DWI.

“On December 4, 2020, I was on a traffic stop on Highway 95 east of North Branch,” said Chisago County Deputy Kyle Puelston, “...all of a sudden I heard this violent sound of metal on metal behind me. It was distinct; I’d never heard a sound quite like that before. As I was sitting stationary in my squad car, I felt myself hurled forward and my head hit the top of the roof of the inside of my squad car and snapped backward.”

The driver’s breathalyzer test registered more than three times the legal BAC limit, and left Puelston off the job for months.

“[I went and] saw a concussion specialist and was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. For the next month I spent most of my time in a dark room,” he said.

As part of the campaign, officers like Puelston will also be taking part in a social media push called “What’s My Why,” where they share the reasons they’re against driving while intoxicated.

Puelston shared his reason while recalling the impact statement he made about the incident.

“I was tired of seeing drunk drivers take the lives of people, but also take the quality of life away from people. So this holiday season law enforcement is going to continue the fight to keep drunk drivers off the road,” he said.

From 2018-2022, the state has seen a total of 11,000 DWI incidents during the holiday season (Day before Thanksgiving through New Years Day).

Officers say any drug, alcohol or otherwise, can result in intoxication. That message is especially important now that cannabis is legal.

“We’re hopeful that our message of making wise decisions resonates with people and those who are choosing to consume legally. Don’t decide to get behind the wheel,” said Col. Matt Langer.

Langer stressed that they’re aware people drink during the holidays, but advised people to plan ahead.

“We’re not standing here saying don’t go out and have a good time or don’t enjoy yourself. But what we are saying is if you plan to drive, there is no excuse for [not] planning a sober ride or a ride-sharing service or public transportation,” he said.

DPS says if a friend or family member tries to drive while intoxicated, try to convince them not to. If you’re worried about their safety or the safety of others, call 911.

