Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Final Happy Hooligan homecoming from Africa deployment

Welcome home!
Welcome home!(119th Wing North Dakota Air National Guard)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lots of happy families in North Dakota tonight, after the final Happy Hooligan homecoming from the state’s 119th Security Forces Squadron’s Africa deployment.

The last eight members of the North Dakota Air National Guard are back from their deployment.

They were welcomed home by family and friends at Hector Airport, last night.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayla Zaste and her son Kyus
Fargo mother speaks out after child goes missing from daycare
Bader Alramadan explains what happened in his store on Thursday, November 16th, 2023.
Woman lets dog poop in store, business owner shocked
Update: Two arrested after police surround north Fargo home
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Sunday evening in Mahnomen county.
Woman seriously injured after she was hit by an alleged drunk driver in Mahnomen County Sunday evening
In a bizarre coincidence, the American Girl company's Girl of the Year doll has the same name...
Strange coincidence: American Girl’s new doll shares name and hometown with real-life toddler

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News November 21 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Weather November 21
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Sports November 21
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News November 21 - Part 2