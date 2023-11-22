Final Happy Hooligan homecoming from Africa deployment
Published: Nov. 21, 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lots of happy families in North Dakota tonight, after the final Happy Hooligan homecoming from the state’s 119th Security Forces Squadron’s Africa deployment.
The last eight members of the North Dakota Air National Guard are back from their deployment.
They were welcomed home by family and friends at Hector Airport, last night.
