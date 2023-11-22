‘Fill the Dome’ has record breaking year with over $30,000 in donations and 100,000 lbs. of food

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

It was a record-breaking year for the great plains food bank’s annual ‘Fill the Dome’ event. It wrapped up today and one west fargo senior had the bittersweet moment in her final and most successful year participating.

“In elementary school I kind of saw it as a fun way to bring in food, collaborate with my friends, go to the Fargodome,” recalls Emma Nelson, a senior at Sheyenne High School.

She says, back then she didn’t fully understand the impact her charitable actions had on the community.

Nelson shares, “Last night, after everyone had left, I sat in the stadium seats to reflect on the day and get a view of the floor. As I looked at the food students had donated I began to cry. I began to cry because every single item of food was going to help someone.”

Nelson is a member of the Metro Area Student Ambassadors and since 2007, these student leaders from FM area high schools have collaborated with the Great Plains Food Bank to host the annual food drive. It is the largest, student-led food drive in the United States.

“Now I’m here standing in the Fargodome as someone who planned it,” says a beaming Nelson.

The donations go to Fargo-Moorhead area food pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens.

Nelson describes her emotions, “It’s bittersweet, it’s sweet knowing that this is the largest amount of food and money we’ve collected in the last 17 years and it’s bitter because it’s my last year and I’m going to miss it.”

Organizers say they’ve out-earned every previous years cash donations by $10,000 with dollar donations reaching over $30,000. They also collected 100,000 lbs. of food. That’s the most food collected since 2019. ‘Fill the Dome’ partner, Hornbacher’s, also had their largest total donations ever with their Osgood location raising the most money.

“I will be happy to know that we are setting the bar high for years to come and I can’t wait to hear how it goes in the future” nelson

Nelson says because of her time with ‘Fill the Dome’ she is inspired to continue helping those facing food insecurity.

