Fargo Police Department hires first ever victim advocate

FPD hopes the role will strengthen trust between police and the community.
FPD hopes the role will strengthen trust between police and the community.
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Being the victim of a crime can be the most shocking and traumatic experience in a person’s life. That’s why, Fargo Police recently added the new role of victim advocate to their department.

Jordan DiPalma is the department’s first victim advocate. The role is a full-time, civilian position designed to help support crime victims. DiPalma has a Masters in Counseling and served on the Sexual Assault Response Team at North Dakota State University for the last five years.

DiPalma says, “I really am passionate about helping those on their darkest day of their life thus far, hopefully it’s the only one they have, but helping them just take one thing off of their plate.”

She adds, “I’ve seen a lot of sexual and domestic violence just working with college students and even when I was in college and it truly is an epidemic that our country is facing.”

Victim advocates can offer information about the legal system, what rights a victim has, and provide resources and emotional support.

“Continuing to build those communication and partnerships in the community and just building trust with community members is my biggest hope,” says Dipalma.

Fargo Police say they hope adding the role to their department will improve the relationship between police and the community.

Captain Ahlfeldt says, “She’s helping us develop a standard operating procedure and she’s building this position.”

Alfeldt says, for now, DiPalma’s role will focus on violent crimes such as domestic abuse and sexual assualt.

“We want to make sure that we get all of those right and that we reach out to everybody that we can to build that trust to open up that transparency and just to do the right thing,” explains Ahlfeldt.

FPD say they hope to eventually expand the role of their crime advocate to cover other crimes and add more victim advocates to the team.

