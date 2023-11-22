Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo man fights for his life after rare form of influenza diagnosis

Jackson Allard
Jackson Allard(GoFundMe)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 22-year-old Jackson Allard of Fargo is fighting for his life, according to a GoFundMe page. Jackson is currently at the University of Minnesota, on life support, after he was diagnosed with a rare form on Influenza and double pneumonia back in October. Now, the page says the only hope of survival for Jackson, is a double lung transplant.

The page, arranged by a family friend, says Jackson went to a clinic on October 18th with stomach issues. The page says Jackson was admitted because of low oxygen levels, and later tested positive with Influenza 4 and double pneumonia. On October 18th, Jackson was placed on life support and transferred to the University of Minnesota.

Jackson has been featured several times on Posh Boutique Fargo’s Facebook page, selling Minky Blankets for his mom and grandmother’s business. A post made to the Facebook page on Monday, October 23rd says Jackson’s pneumonia was complicated by his vaping, making it harder for him to recover.

You can find a link to Jackson’s GoFundMe page here.

