Cooking With Cash-Wa - Birria Empanadas

Birria Empanadas

Servings: about 20

For the Filling:

2 cups shredded Sous Vide Pot Roast (see previous episode)

1 can (14.5 ounces each) diced fire roasted tomatoes, drained

1 tablespoon minced chipotle chilies

1 tablespoon adobo sauce from chipotle chilies

¼ cup minced red onion

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped

1 cup queso fresco, crumbled fine

For the Dough

4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons salt

½ cup cold butter, cut into small pieces

1 cup cold water

1 large egg, lightly beaten with 1 tablespoon water (do not beat until ready to bake)

Make the Filling: combine the shredded beef, drained tomatoes, chipotle chilies, adobo, cilantro, red onion, and crumbled queso fresca.

Make the dough: In a bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Cut in butter and add water to bring dough together. Turn out onto a well-floured surface and knead until smooth, about 2 minutes. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 375°. Roll out the dough to be about 1/8-inch thick. Using a 4-inch round cutter Place the empanadas on 2 parchment lined baking sheets about 1 inch apart. Brush the tops of the empanadas with the beaten egg. Bake until golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes., cut circles from the dough. Dip your finger in water and run it around the edge of each dough circle to moisten it. Place 1 1/2 tablespoons of filling in the center of each dough round. Fold the rounds in half, over the filling, until the edges meet up. Use a fork dipped in flour to crimp the edge closed. Gather any remaining dough scraps and knead them to come together in one piece. Re-roll the dough and repeat cutting, filling and crimping. (Only re-roll one time).

Place the empanadas on parchment lined baking sheets about 1 inch apart. Brush the tops of the empanadas with the beaten egg. Bake until golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes.

