Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Community invited to take survey for Fargo Schools long-range facility plan

Fargo Public School District
Fargo Public School District(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools is looking for community input regarding future investments in the district’s facilities. The Long-Range Facility Plan Survey is now open and closes at midnight on Sunday, December 3.

Community members are invited to complete the survey to help the Fargo School District prioritize capital projects across the next five to ten years.

During the 2023-24 school year, the district is creating an updated Long-Range Facility Plan to guide major capital investments such as new construction and major renovations. This survey is an opportunity for community members to help inform the decision making of the Long-Range Facility Plan Steering Committee.

The survey provides opportunities to rank and share priorities for investments at school buildings, including but not limited to safety and security; accessibility and inclusivity; building preservation; community engagement and partnership; and other specific renovations and improvements.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayla Zaste and her son Kyus
Fargo mother speaks out after child goes missing from daycare
Bader Alramadan explains what happened in his store on Thursday, November 16th, 2023.
Women lets dog poop in store, business owner shocked
Update: Two arrested after police surround north Fargo home
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Sunday evening in Mahnomen county.
Woman seriously injured after she was hit by an alleged drunk driver in Mahnomen County Sunday evening
In a bizarre coincidence, the American Girl company's Girl of the Year doll has the same name...
Strange coincidence: American Girl’s new doll shares name and hometown with real-life toddler

Latest News

Downtown Bismarck
Immigrants often overqualified for their positions in the workforce
'Fill the Dome' experiences record breaking year in food and money donations.
‘Fill the Dome’ has record breaking year with over $30,000 in donations and 100,000 lbs. of food
Chanulae Smith (left) and Courtney Collins (right)
Two arrested after multi-agency operation in Jamestown & Valley City
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
Woman arrested after allegedly threatening people with knife at Walmart