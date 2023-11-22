Community invited to take survey for Fargo Schools long-range facility plan

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools is looking for community input regarding future investments in the district’s facilities. The Long-Range Facility Plan Survey is now open and closes at midnight on Sunday, December 3.

Community members are invited to complete the survey to help the Fargo School District prioritize capital projects across the next five to ten years.

During the 2023-24 school year, the district is creating an updated Long-Range Facility Plan to guide major capital investments such as new construction and major renovations. This survey is an opportunity for community members to help inform the decision making of the Long-Range Facility Plan Steering Committee.

The survey provides opportunities to rank and share priorities for investments at school buildings, including but not limited to safety and security; accessibility and inclusivity; building preservation; community engagement and partnership; and other specific renovations and improvements.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.