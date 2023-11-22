Around 11,000 Tickets still available for NDSU playoff opener against Drake

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just days before the Bison open their FCS Playoff run in the friendly confines of the Fargodome, thousands of tickets are still available.

A call to the Bison Ticket office confirmed that there are currently around 11,000 empty seats before their opening round contest against the Drake Bulldogs, not including student tickets.

This is the first time that the Bison have played in the opening round since 2010, and may be the only home game they get during this playoff run since they are coming into the bracket unseeded.

Their opponents for Thanksgiving weekend are the Drake Bulldogs, who North Dakota State defeated 56-14 in their 2022 season opener.

The last time the Bison played at home on Thanksgiving weekend was their playoff win in 2010 over Robert Morris.

There were 12,202 fans in attendance for that game.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 P.M. on Saturday in the Fargodome.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.