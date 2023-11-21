Women lets dog poop in store, business owner shocked

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Most times you can expect to find a unique surprise when shopping at an antique store. That’s certainly the case at “Now and Then Shoppe” here in Fargo.

But this time, the owner, Bader Alramadan, was the one who got a surprise and, not a nice one.

It was last Thursday evening when Alramadan says a woman and her dog entered his store on 7th Ave North.

“I saw this and I was surprised,” Alramadan said. “This is the first time it happened.”

They were only there for about two minutes before they abruptly left.

“After a while I smelled a bad smell in my shop,” Alramadan said.

He says the dog had pooped on the carpet. It was runny and had blood in it. But that wasn’t the only spot.

“She put her foot in the that, and after that she left with her dog outside and she made a lot of mess behind her,” Alramadan said.

Alramadan quickly smelled the stench from the mess, and watched the cameras to see what happened.

The smell was so bad, Alramadan opened the doors and started to clean the mess himself, which caused a lot of pain for him.

“I have bad issues in my back, I can’t sit down too long on the floor,” Alramadan said.

Alramadan said he wasn’t even that mad about the accident itself. What made him upset was the lack of concern from the owner.

“Why she didn’t stop to tell me what happened? Why she did not tell me ‘I’m sorry’, or ‘Can I help you to clean this,’ but she did not.”

Since then Alramadan has banned pets from his store, and the stench finally has left the business.

Alramadan just wants to know why this happened in the first place.

“If I saw here I’d say, ‘Why you didn’t tell me? Why didn’t you stop to tell me what happened,’ and she should stop by to say I’m sorry at least.”

Alramadan hasn’t seen the woman since the incident and he’s had no other issues since then.

