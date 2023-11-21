Cooking with Cash Wa
Woman arrested after allegedly threatening people with knife at Walmart

By Anna Ballweber
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman has been arrested for terrorizing after allegedly threatening people with a knife at Walmart.

Officers were called to Walmart on 13th Ave. S in Fargo after a church group nearby said a woman walked up to them and began threatening their lives.

Court documents say the woman, later identified as Robyn Wipf, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, and did not listen to officer commands until a taser was drawn.

Authorities found a knife with a curved blade and a finger hole in the handle in her front pocket, as well as drug paraphernalia in her backpack.

Wipf was placed under arrest for Felony Terrorizing and other unrelated warrants and was transported to the Cass County Jail.

