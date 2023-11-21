Turkeys pardoned at ND Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two turkeys were pardoned at the state capitol Tuesday morning in an annual tradition that also promotes ranching and agriculture.

The state Turkey Federation presented Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller and Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring with a pair of turkeys.

As part of the event, the Federation also donated 16 frozen turkeys each to the Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe and the Abused Adult Resource Center in Bismarck.

