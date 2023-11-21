Traditional Thanksgiving meal at Salvation Army on Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Salvation Army of Fargo/Moorhead will be holding its Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, November 22.

The meal will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at The Salvation Army building, located at 304 Roberts Street in Fargo. The event aims to provide food and support to individuals and families in need during the holiday season.

The Salvation Army says they are committed to ensuring that people in our community can partake in a traditional Thanksgiving meal and socialize with friends, volunteers, and Salvation Army staff.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.