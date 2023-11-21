Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Traditional Thanksgiving meal at Salvation Army on Wednesday

The Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving meal
The Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving meal
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Salvation Army of Fargo/Moorhead will be holding its Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, November 22.

The meal will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at The Salvation Army building, located at 304 Roberts Street in Fargo. The event aims to provide food and support to individuals and families in need during the holiday season.

The Salvation Army says they are committed to ensuring that people in our community can partake in a traditional Thanksgiving meal and socialize with friends, volunteers, and Salvation Army staff.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayla Zaste and her son Kyus
Fargo mother speaks out after child goes missing from daycare
Update: Two arrested after police surround north Fargo home
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Sunday evening in Mahnomen county.
Woman seriously injured after she was hit by an alleged drunk driver in Mahnomen County Sunday evening
Bader Alramadan explains what happened in his store on Thursday, November 16th, 2023.
Women lets dog poop in store, business owner shocked
Two seriously hurt after ATV crash near Valley City

Latest News

Honor Flight
NDT - Honor Flight - November 21
Sanford Health | Dr. Hanson
NDT - Sanford Health | Dr. Hanson - November 21
Santa Village at Rheault Farm set to open this Friday
Santa Village at Rheault Farm set to open this weekend
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News November 21 - Part 1