Terrorizing charges filed after man allegedly threatens Fargo Police officers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is facing two terrorizing charges after police say he came to the police station and threatened officers and their families.

According to court documents, Wilmot Ben Yalartai, Jr. entered the lobby at the Fargo Police Department around 8:00 a.m. on November 20 and requested to speak with a Police Captain or Chief.

Two officers tried to speak with Yalartai, but say “it was immediately clear that he was extremely upset. He felt the Fargo Police Department had wrongly involved itself in his life, causing numerous negative consequences.”

The officers say Yalartai accused the department of abusing its power to separate him from his family, court documents state.

“Yalartai’s sense of desperation and anger was evident,” the officers wrote in the police report. He is accused of making several specific threats toward the officers and their families saying “we were gonna pay for it and [he] would not get caught. He warned about returning to his bad habits, stating that our families would go through what he and his children are enduring,” the officers said.

“Most alarmingly, he explicitly stated ‘when I start acting, your kids will not see you guys again,’” the officers recall from the interaction with Yalartai.

According to court records, the situation escalated quickly and ended at approximately 8:15 a.m. Officers say Yalartai issued a final warning before abruptly leaving: “I’m telling you right now, this is my last time. I’m going to start resulting in bulls***.”

Wilmot Yalartai, Jr. is charged in Cass County Court with two felony counts of terrorizing.

